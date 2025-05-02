Burgess Hill footballer, 21, hopes to raise more than £5,000 for vital knee surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Burgess Hill footballer is hoping to raise more than £5,000 for knee surgery so she can continue playing the game that she loves.

Alisha Mainwaring, 21, started playing high-level football at ten years old and spent eight years with Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

But her career was affected after she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and tore her meniscus.

On her GoFundMe page Alisha said: “This was a devastating injury to face at such a young age and one that has impacted the rest of my career so far.”

Alisha said she underwent her first major knee surgery at 14, which was then followed by a second surgery.

She said: “I continued with Brighton, facing struggles and setbacks from the trauma from the injury but still performing at the highest level for my age. I then lived in the USA, on a full scholarship ride, where I faced more struggles and another meniscus injury. This meant I had to come back to the UK for treatment and rehabilitation under the NHS. Never being able to perform completely pain free has been debilitating and has limited my opportunities to progress further with my career.”

Alisha is currently at Durham FC and needs a fourth knee surgery, which she hopes will fix all of her issues so she can keep playing football. She said: “Without this surgery I am unable to play football anymore, which I have always worked hard towards and dreamt of doing, ever since a kid. This surgery is important as its my last opportunity to fix my left knee and continue playing and living day to day life without pain and limitations.”

She added: “This GoFundMe will allow me to see a private specialist who will know the correct way to go around the surgery without causing future problems and allow to me to continue playing football.”

Alisha explained that the surgery, consultation fee and MRI will cost £5,200 altogether and has already raised more that £1,000 at www.gofundme.com/f/towards-a-fourth-and-final-knee-surgery.

She said: “The support has been incredible. I’ve played football for my whole life and never thought I’d see a day I had to consider giving it up as a result of my body not working correctly. It’s an upsetting and difficult time but people close to me and supporters are getting me through it and giving me hope for my future in football. I’m very fortunate that people are donating. As a student it’s difficult to raise those sort of funds. I’m feeling positive about the surgery and praying this is the last one and I can play freely without a concern of future damage or having to retire from my sport.”