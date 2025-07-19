Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenage girl.

Scarlett, 15, from Burgess Hill was last seen on Friday (July 18), police said.

On its Facebook page, Sussex Police said: “We are looking for Scarlett who is missing from Burgess Hill.

“The 15-year-old was last seen on Friday (18 July) at 1pm.

Scarlett. Picture: Sussex Police

“Scarlett is 5ft 6inns, has light brown hair in a bob style and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black vest top, red and black Nike trainers and had headphones with her.

“She also has links to Deptford, London.

“If you see Scarlett, please phone 999 quoting serial 1306 of 18/07.”