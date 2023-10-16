BREAKING
Burgess Hill in Bloom quiz this week to help Mid Sussex Voluntary Action

Burgess Hill in Bloom is holding its annual Quiz for MSVA (Mid Sussex Voluntary Action) this week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:46 BST
The event takes place on Thursday, October 19, at the Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

MSVA provides support services to local charities.

The quiz costs £3 per person and teams of up to six people are allowed. Contact Cathy Barnett on 01444 244617 for registration or email [email protected]. Participants can bring their own drinks and nibbles.

