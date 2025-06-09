Burgess Hill in Bloom’s colourful Garden Safari returns for 2025 and there’s still time to take part

Burgess Hill in Bloom’s Garden Safari is back for 2025 this weekend.

Admission is £5 per adult (children free). Payment is by cash only at the first house visited and the price includes maps and entry to all gardens.

BHIB chair Cathy Barnett said: “The Safari is being kindly sponsored this year by Mech-Elec Group Ltd. There will be a Grand Raffle and games at some houses, also cold drinks will be available. More interesting Gardens, large or small are needed, so if any Burgess Hill residents would like to show their gardens on the afternoon and help us to make even more donations for the Hospice, please contact: [email protected] or call 01444 244617 asap.”