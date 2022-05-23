The community shop at 25-29 The Martlets is asking for regular donations of £5 per month, or more, so it can cope with the increased demand for its service.

These funds will be used to buy extra food and essential supplies to help members get back on their feet.

Deputy leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Joseph Foster, chair of trustees, said: “Now more than ever, local people need to have options to keep good food on the table.

Deputy leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Joseph Foster at Burgess Hill Pantry

"The pantry gives people dignity and hope, helping them to make ends meet and put a little bit aside for a rainy day.

"We hope that those in Burgess Hill with the means will consider making a regular donation to help us continue to provide this vital support”

Burgess Hill Pantry also said that recent world events have caused stress in the food supply system.

One pantry member said: “The pantry has been a life saver for myself and my two children.

Burgess Hill Pantry is in The Martlets Shopping Centre

"With a significant drop in income since I’ve become single means I don’t have money to spend on food."

Another member said: “The pantry has seriously helped and supported us during hard times on low income.”

Burgess Hill Pantry has been open for a year, opening in May 2021, and gives local people access to good quality food.

It has seen more than 2,000 member visits in the past 12 months and supports more than 600 Mid Sussex residents.

Members make a small financial contribution per visit, and are able to shop for up to 10 items from a range of goods.

Each week, volunteers collect food from Sussex supermarkets that would otherwise go to waste and, along with a delivery from Fareshare Sussex, they receive over 200kg of bread, vegetables, fruit and ambient items.

The pantry is open to anyone who wants to use it.

Members can self-refer to the pantry at www.yourlocalpantry.co.uk/burgesshill or pop into the shop.