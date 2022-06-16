Burgess Hill Radio has changed its name

The station has been broadcasting to Mid Sussex since 2018 on 103.8FM and the change of name reflects the wide range of news that can be heard not just in Burgess Hill.
Programme director, Steve Bird, said: “The sound of the station won't change, apart from some new jingles, because our listeners tell us that they like our current mix of music, they like our presenters and they don't want us to change."
Sales director, Jerry Bradford, said: "We've been very fortunate to have the support of some great local advertisers but some potential advertisers outside Burgess Hill have said they feel marginalised. The new radio station name should change that perception.”