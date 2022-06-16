Burgess Hill Radio has changed its name

Burgess Hill Radio Open Day. Pic Steve Robards

The station has been broadcasting to Mid Sussex since 2018 on 103.8FM and the change of name reflects the wide range of news that can be heard not just in Burgess Hill.

Programme director, Steve Bird, said: “The sound of the station won't change, apart from some new jingles, because our listeners tell us that they like our current mix of music, they like our presenters and they don't want us to change."