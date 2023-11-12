Burgess Hill Remembrance Service in pictures

Burgess Hill’s Remembrance event marked 100 years since the War Memorial in Church Walk was unveiled.
Burgess Hill’s annual Remembrance Day Parade and service took place on Sunday, November 12, at the War Memorial. The parade to the War Memorial started at 10.20am from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park. Afterwards there was a Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial.
On Saturday, November 11, Burgess Hill Town Council and the Royal British Legion Burgess Hill Branch jointly commemorated the event at 11am.
Councillors, the Royal British Legion Colour Party and town council staff marched from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial, from 10.50am.
1. Remembrance Sunday in Burgess Hill 2023: event marks 100 years since unveiling of the War Memorial. Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld
Photo: S Robards
2. Remembrance Sunday in Burgess Hill 2023: event marks 100 years since unveiling of the War Memorial. Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld
Photo: S Robards
3. Remembrance Sunday in Burgess Hill 2023: event marks 100 years since unveiling of the War Memorial. Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld
Photo: S Robards
4. Remembrance Sunday in Burgess Hill 2023: event marks 100 years since unveiling of the War Memorial. Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld
Photo: S Robards