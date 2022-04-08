Burgess Hill resident Kitty celebrates her 100th birthday at Forest View

Kitty, who was born in Walworth, London, on April 7, 1922, also received her letter from Her Majesty The Queen at the Burgess Hill assisted living facility.

She was one of 11 children born to Joseph and Catherine Porter and, being the eldest daughter, Kitty became ‘the second mum’ to the large family.

One of her favourite sayings is: “We didn’t have much money but we had a lot of love.”

Kitty Norris celebrated her 100th birthday at Forest View on Thursday, April 7. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2204073.

Kitty’s father would box at the Elephant and Castle to help with the family finances and the children were expected to help make ends meet too.

From a young age Kitty would sing on her mother’s doorstep for a penny from passers by so they could use it in the gas meter.

During the Second World War Kitty got married at 21 and worked in a factory called Veritas, which made gas mantles.

She has a son called Bob who lives in Sussex and still visits her every week.

A Forest View spokesperson said Kitty has ‘a lovely big personality’ and loves a sing-a-long and the occasional dance.

Her main hobby throughout her life has been knitting, they said, because she did not have much spare time.

“She spent most of her life caring for her large family and bringing up her son to whom she is devoted,” said the spokesperson.