Burgess Hill Summer Fayre set to return after two years

Burgess Hill Town Council are thrilled to be running the event this year and hope to see plenty of residents enjoying the day at St John’s Park from 11am to 3pm.
A town council spokesperson said: “The Summer Fayre is one of Burgess Hill’s largest community events, with lots of groups and volunteers to talk to, activities to try, and performances to watch.
“Whether you’re new to the area or have lived here for years, there will be something new to find out about Burgess Hill.”
Families can also enjoy inflatables and a miniature railway.
All community groups are welcome at the event and are required to complete a registration form at www.burgesshill.gov.uk.
Read more: