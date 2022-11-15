Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra promise musical treat

Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra are promising a musical treat when they present their biannual concert at St Andrew’s Church.

Richard Sutcliffe, leader Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra is now fully back to performing after the hiatus caused by Covid. The theme of the concert is pieces of music which appear in Classic FM’s annual audit of popular classical music.

Musical director Mike Wood said: “I have long had the intention to do a Hall of Fame collection of pieces, and these are works which have been consistently voted for by Classic FM listeners.

“Danzon No 2, a modern piece by the Mexican composer Arturo Marquez, will take the audience to South America, and its infectious rhythms will get their toes tapping.

"Sibelius’ tone poem Finlandia is perhaps his best known and loved work, and its composition in 1899 came at a time when Finland was struggling for independence from the Russian empire. It sealed Sibelius’ reputation, and it remains a stirringly uplifting piece of music today. Also on the programme will be the piece of music occupying the current number one position, Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending. Not only is this an appropriate choice in the year that is the 150th anniversary of the great composer’s birth, it is also an opportunity to show off the considerable talent of soloist Richard Sutcliffe, who took over as leader of the BHSO last year from Andrew Biggs.”

Richard said: “This is a beautiful piece of music. The challenge is making sure it flows, despite the complexity of some of the rhythms.”

Mike added: “One of Elgar’s most enduring works is his Enigma Variations, which he wrote in tribute to friends and relations. The orchestra will be performing this iconic work including Nimrod, which is heard every year at Remembrance Day events. Mozart’s Symphony No 31 is named the Paris after the city in which it was written and is in three movements. Mozart was present at the debut of the symphony in 1778 after which he proclaimed ‘I am glad to leave Paris, which I loathe!’