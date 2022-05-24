Burgess Hill teachers cycle 50k for cancer charity

Liz, said: “I saw the advert for the event and having lost my mum to cancer last year, I thought it would be a wonderful thing to do. I shared the idea with the others and everyone was onboard. Many of us will have known someone who has had a family member or friend suffer from cancer so it felt right.

“I am so proud of everyone for doing it. Heather, Suzy and Deleece managed to do the whole 100km which is amazing. There were some challenges along the way to deal with – such as Sarah’s front brakes breaking, which a kind marshal fixed, but then at mile four she realized she was exhausted because she had been cycling with the brakes still on! But the atmosphere of the event was fabulous and the organization wonderful. It’s an amazing event which raises so much for the charities and we have already signed up to do it again next year!.”