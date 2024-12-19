Burgess Hill teenager wears different Christmas jumper each day in ‘advent calendar’ for Angelman charity

Toby Sansom from Burgess Hill is wearing a different Christmas jumper every day to raise money for Angelman UK

A teenager from Burgess Hill is taking on a colorful charity challenge this month.

Toby Sansom, 15, is wearing a different Christmas jumper each day to raise money for Angelman UK.

Toby lives with his mum, dad, and 21-year-old twin brother and sister in the town.

He said on his GoFundMe page: “My cousin Jacob has Angelman syndrome and I want to support the amazing charity who support children like him.”

Toby’s mum Lisa, 49, said: “He started doing it as a bit of fun because he just loves Christmas jumpers. We had a lot of them and we started collecting them quite a while ago. Then everyone said ‘you should do it for charity’.”

Toby said he and his sister Kayla set up a Gofundme page at gofund.me/80237f78 with the goal of raising £200 for the volunteer-led charity. So far it has raised £65.

“We’re very grateful,” said Toby, but he and his family hope to raise more money while the fundraiser is online for the next few weeks.

Toby has been proving to people who donate that he has been wearing the gaudy jumpers by posting a photo to Facebook every day at 7am. He chooses the jumper the night before, posts the photo before school and then puts the jumper straight back on after school. If it is a Friday he will wear that Christmas jumper all weekend.

Toby finds the jumpers in charity shops and on second hand online stores like Vinted. He said he likes the way they have the ‘feel of the season’ and added: “It’s just very fun to put them on.”

Accoring to Angelman UK, Angelman Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that affects about one in every 20,000 births. A spokesperson at www.angelmanuk.org said: “Characteristic features include delayed development, severe learning difficulties, little or no speech and issues with movement and balance. Although those affected have a normal life expectancy, they will require support throughout their lives.”