Burgess Hill Town Council have announced the postponement of an event

By Steve Robards
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 09:55 BST
Due to the weather forecast the children and parents event has been put back

A statement says

“Due to the forecast of heavy rain we've made a decision to postpone Wowzer Wednesday to Friday 25 July. The event will still take place at St John's Park from 11am to 3pm, and all activities and timings remain the same. We're looking forward to a fun (and hopefully dry!) day filled with free inflatables. Thanks for your understanding and we hope to see you there on Friday.” Community Team BHTC

Related topics:Burgess Hill Town Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice