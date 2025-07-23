Burgess Hill Town Council have announced the postponement of an event

Due to the weather forecast the children and parents event has been put back

“Due to the forecast of heavy rain we've made a decision to postpone Wowzer Wednesday to Friday 25 July. The event will still take place at St John's Park from 11am to 3pm, and all activities and timings remain the same. We're looking forward to a fun (and hopefully dry!) day filled with free inflatables. Thanks for your understanding and we hope to see you there on Friday.” Community Team BHTC