Burgess Hill u3a: first meeting of 2024 looks into history of RNLI
and live on Freeview channel 276
The group said the speaker will be Andy Morgan who will talk about the history and work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Doors open at 9.45am and the talk begins at 10.30am at Cyprus Hall in Cyprus Road.
A Burgess Hill u3a spokesperson said: “Andy, who is a Visits Officer and Water Safety Volunteer at Shoreham Harbour RNLI, has spent 22 years volunteering for the RNLI. He now shares his love of Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station with the local community. It looks to be both an interesting and informative talk.”
Entry is free and tea/coffee and biscuits will be available for 50p.