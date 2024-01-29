BREAKING

Burgess Hill u3a: first meeting of 2024 looks into history of RNLI

Burgess Hill u3a’s first monthly meeting of the year is set to take place on Monday, February 5.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The group said the speaker will be Andy Morgan who will talk about the history and work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Doors open at 9.45am and the talk begins at 10.30am at Cyprus Hall in Cyprus Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Burgess Hill u3a spokesperson said: “Andy, who is a Visits Officer and Water Safety Volunteer at Shoreham Harbour RNLI, has spent 22 years volunteering for the RNLI. He now shares his love of Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station with the local community. It looks to be both an interesting and informative talk.”

Entry is free and tea/coffee and biscuits will be available for 50p.

Related topics:RNLIBurgess Hill