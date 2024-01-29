Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group said the speaker will be Andy Morgan who will talk about the history and work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Doors open at 9.45am and the talk begins at 10.30am at Cyprus Hall in Cyprus Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Burgess Hill u3a spokesperson said: “Andy, who is a Visits Officer and Water Safety Volunteer at Shoreham Harbour RNLI, has spent 22 years volunteering for the RNLI. He now shares his love of Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station with the local community. It looks to be both an interesting and informative talk.”