Burgess Hill woman celebrates 100th birthday

Residents and staff at Forest View care home, Burgess Hill, celebrated Kitty Norris’ 100th birthday, with a visit from Southway Junior School Choir.

Kitty grew up in Walworth, South London, and was the eldest of 11 children.

While working at a gas mantles factory during the Second World War, she met her husband and got married aged 21.

Kitty Norris celebrated her 100th birthday with handmade cards

Kitty’s son Bob lives locally and joined in with his mum’s birthday celebrations.

Karen Russell, manager of Forest View, said: “Despite only being five-foot tall, Kitty is a big personality and great friend to residents and staff alike. We’re delighted to have celebrated her 100th birthday with her loved ones.”