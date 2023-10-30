Burgess Hill’s Christmas Hamper project returns for 2023 to help families who are struggling

Burgess Hill’s Christmas Hamper project is returning for 2023 with a partnership of organizations bringing festive cheer to families who are struggling.

The town council is asking local businesses, schools, churches and residents to collect items from a list to make up Christmas Food Hampers.

The council said around 250 hampers will be delivered to families and individuals in the Burgess Hill area during the lead-up to Christmas.

See the ‘How To Get Involved’ flyer at www.burgesshill.gov.uk.

Town Mayor Janice Henwood said: “The Christmas Hamper scheme illustrates how the communities in Burgess Hill work together to support those in need.”

John Carter, president of Burgess Hill District Lions, said: “Burgess Hill District Lions are proud to be helping with the funding of the Christmas Hamper Project once again, this year.”

Residents can drop donations in to the collection points at the Help Point, at 96 Church Walk, or to The King’s Church, on the Victoria Business Park. The council is urging businesses to organize their own collections to form part of the donation drive.

The project team said they are grateful to everyone supporting the initiative this year. They said the groups organizing the initiative are: The King’s Church Mid-Sussex, Burgess Hill Community Food Bank, Burgess Hill Town Council and Burgess Hill Youth.

Financial support is coming from Burgess Hill Community Foodbank, Burgess Hill District Lions and Clarion Futures.