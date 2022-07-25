Burgess Hill’s Urban Beach is open: families can enjoy a piece of the seaside in town until September

Burgess Hill’s Urban Beach officially opened on Friday, July 22, and families in the area are encouraged to bring their buckets and spades along.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 25th July 2022, 3:07 pm

Deputy town mayor Tofojjul Hussain attended the event after the sandpit was installed earlier in the week.

The free attraction, which can be found in Church Walk, will be open every day until Sunday, September 11 (10am-4pm).

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson said: “If you are in need of a refreshment then the Help Point will also be open Monday to Friday selling sustainably sourced and refillable water cartons from Aquapax, as well as yummy ice cream from The Sussex Ice Cream Company.”

Deputy town mayor Tofojjul Hussain at Burgess Hill’s Urban Beach in Church Walk

The Urban Beach is also set to open on the Lion’s Town Centre Day on Saturday, August 13, with a whole host of activities on offer.

To find out more, and to see what else is happening in Burgess Hill, visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk.

