Deputy town mayor Tofojjul Hussain attended the event after the sandpit was installed earlier in the week.

The free attraction, which can be found in Church Walk, will be open every day until Sunday, September 11 (10am-4pm).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson said: “If you are in need of a refreshment then the Help Point will also be open Monday to Friday selling sustainably sourced and refillable water cartons from Aquapax, as well as yummy ice cream from The Sussex Ice Cream Company.”

Deputy town mayor Tofojjul Hussain at Burgess Hill’s Urban Beach in Church Walk

The Urban Beach is also set to open on the Lion’s Town Centre Day on Saturday, August 13, with a whole host of activities on offer.