Deputy town mayor Tofojjul Hussain attended the event after the sandpit was installed earlier in the week.
The free attraction, which can be found in Church Walk, will be open every day until Sunday, September 11 (10am-4pm).
A Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson said: “If you are in need of a refreshment then the Help Point will also be open Monday to Friday selling sustainably sourced and refillable water cartons from Aquapax, as well as yummy ice cream from The Sussex Ice Cream Company.”
The Urban Beach is also set to open on the Lion’s Town Centre Day on Saturday, August 13, with a whole host of activities on offer.
To find out more, and to see what else is happening in Burgess Hill, visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk.