Bursary to support new businesses in Bognor Regis

Dubbed Square One, the initiative is funded and run by Town Square Spaces, the organisation behind The_Track, where the support will be based.
The support package should contain everything an aspiring entrepreneur will need to start a new business.
Applicants must be either pre-start or within their first two years of trading, live within a commutable distance to The_Track and feel they face some sort of barrier to starting their own venture.
Georgia Alston, community manager at Town Sq said "Starting a business can be tough and there are many barriers, be they financial, time or simply space to work. T hat’s where working around people who have solved the very challenges you are facing becomes an invaluable advantage.