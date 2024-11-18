Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A burst main left households in Eastbourne without running water today (Monday, November 18).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Shinewater reported losing their water supply this afternoon.

A spokesperson for South East Water said this was caused by a burst main near Foxglove Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has now confirmed that water has been restored to the affected households.

A burst main has left households in Eastbourne without running water. Photo: Pixabay

“Our team on site has now completed the repair to the burst water main and you should now see your taps flowing as normal,” the spokesperson said.

“If your water looks brown in colour, please don't worry as it is not harmful. This happens when small particles of iron within the mains are disturbed.

“Your water may also appear cloudy, or white. If you fill a glass of water and it clears from the bottom upwards then this means your water is just a little more aerated than usual.

“Simply run the water from your cold kitchen tap until the water is clear.

“Once again, we're really sorry about the disruption.”