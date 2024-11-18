Burst main leaves Eastbourne residents without water
Residents in Shinewater reported losing their water supply this afternoon.
A spokesperson for South East Water said this was caused by a burst main near Foxglove Road.
The company has now confirmed that water has been restored to the affected households.
“Our team on site has now completed the repair to the burst water main and you should now see your taps flowing as normal,” the spokesperson said.
“If your water looks brown in colour, please don't worry as it is not harmful. This happens when small particles of iron within the mains are disturbed.
“Your water may also appear cloudy, or white. If you fill a glass of water and it clears from the bottom upwards then this means your water is just a little more aerated than usual.
“Simply run the water from your cold kitchen tap until the water is clear.
“Once again, we're really sorry about the disruption.”
