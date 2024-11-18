Burst main leaves Eastbourne residents without water

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:17 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 16:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A burst main left households in Eastbourne without running water today (Monday, November 18).

Residents in Shinewater reported losing their water supply this afternoon.

A spokesperson for South East Water said this was caused by a burst main near Foxglove Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company has now confirmed that water has been restored to the affected households.

A burst main has left households in Eastbourne without running water. Photo: PixabayA burst main has left households in Eastbourne without running water. Photo: Pixabay
A burst main has left households in Eastbourne without running water. Photo: Pixabay

“Our team on site has now completed the repair to the burst water main and you should now see your taps flowing as normal,” the spokesperson said.

“If your water looks brown in colour, please don't worry as it is not harmful. This happens when small particles of iron within the mains are disturbed.

“Your water may also appear cloudy, or white. If you fill a glass of water and it clears from the bottom upwards then this means your water is just a little more aerated than usual.

“Simply run the water from your cold kitchen tap until the water is clear.

“Once again, we're really sorry about the disruption.”

Related topics:Residents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice