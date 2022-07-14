Burst water main causes major problems at Gatwick Airport

Only a limited number of toilets are currently available at the airport but a spokesman said that most airport restaurants were still open.

Properties in parts of Crawley and Horley are also affected after the water main burst at Shipley Bridge this morning.

SES Water says that it is ‘working hard’ to resolve the problem.

A burst water main has caused problems at Gatwick Airport today

A spokesperson said: “We absolutely recognise the severity of this situation and apologise to anyone affected.

"We have inspectors on site who are currently investigating this issue.”

A Gatwick spokesperson said: "We are working closely with SES Water to ensure this issue is resolved as quickly as possible.

“Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers.