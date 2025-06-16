Burst water main in Eastbourne affects residents' water supply

A burst water main in a part of Eastbourne left residents with little or no supply.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Water confirmed that Silverdale Road had experienced low water pressure or no water following the incident first reported at 9.10am on Monday, June 16.

A spokesperson for South East Water said: “We're really sorry to those of you who are experiencing low water pressure or no water at the moment.

"This has been caused by a burst main which we are trying to fix as quickly as we can. As soon as the repairs have been completed, your water will return to normal.”