Burst water main in Eastbourne affects residents' water supply
A burst water main in a part of Eastbourne left residents with little or no supply.
South East Water confirmed that Silverdale Road had experienced low water pressure or no water following the incident first reported at 9.10am on Monday, June 16.
A spokesperson for South East Water said: “We're really sorry to those of you who are experiencing low water pressure or no water at the moment.
"This has been caused by a burst main which we are trying to fix as quickly as we can. As soon as the repairs have been completed, your water will return to normal.”