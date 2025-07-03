Burst water pipe discovered in East Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:44 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 17:21 BST
Another burst water pipe has been discovered in East Sussex – just 24 hours after thousands of homes lost their water supply.

South East Water said a burst main was discovered in Park Croft, Polegate, today (Thursday, July 3).

It comes after a burst pipe in nearby Eastbourne Road left 2,000 homes in East Sussex with no water or low pressure.

The supplier has now confirmed the issue has been fixed and has issued an apology to residents affected.

The location of the leak shown on South East Water's AquAlerterplaceholder image
The location of the leak shown on South East Water's AquAlerter

Ben Hewes, Distribution Manager for South East Water, said: “We have completed a repair on a leak in Park Croft that was reported this morning (3 July). We’re sorry for any disruption or inconvenience this caused local residents.

“We know leaks are frustrating and urge our customers to report them through our website whenever they see one - https://aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk/.”

