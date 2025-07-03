Burst water pipe discovered in East Sussex
South East Water said a burst main was discovered in Park Croft, Polegate, today (Thursday, July 3).
It comes after a burst pipe in nearby Eastbourne Road left 2,000 homes in East Sussex with no water or low pressure.
The supplier has now confirmed the issue has been fixed and has issued an apology to residents affected.
Ben Hewes, Distribution Manager for South East Water, said: “We have completed a repair on a leak in Park Croft that was reported this morning (3 July). We’re sorry for any disruption or inconvenience this caused local residents.
“We know leaks are frustrating and urge our customers to report them through our website whenever they see one - https://aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk/.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.