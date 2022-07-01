Bus driver announces last stop, after serving West Sussex communities for more than a quarter of a century

Trevor Watson has retired as a bus driver after 27 years in the business.

Trevor Watson, joined bus operator Stagecoach at their Chichester depot in 1995.

Speaking of his career, Trevor says. “I saw the job for a bus driver, thought this looks good and have never looked back.”

“I have enjoyed absolutely everything about the job. The regulars make it a special job and it’s so nice to see them every day and have a chat, but also the staff I work alongside, who are amazing and we all embrace the family feel and banter we all have at work.”

Trevor initially spent the first 11 years of his career based at Chichester driving routes across the cathedral city, as well as the town of Bognor Regis.

When Stagecoach opened its Climping base in 2006, Trevor took the opportunity to transfer, and this move took him across the Littlehampton, Worthing and Brighton communities.

More recently, Trevor was appointed a Leading Driver at this location, managing driver sign on and vehicle allocation duties.”

As well as his bus driver role, Trevor is also well known across the West Sussex communities, as an active volunteer for the Fire Service, on the fire prevention team, and also St John Ambulance, as a First Aider.”

Stagecoach Operations Manager for Worthing, Mike Armitage paid tribute to Trevor’s loyalty, he said: “People like Trevor are the backbone of the service we provide to our communities.

"He is a likable and very charismatic character and I have absolutely no doubt he will be missed by colleagues and customers alike”