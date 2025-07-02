The Surfleet Historic Worthing & District Group meets at East Worthing Community Centre on the third Monday of the Month.

Some senior management from bus companies in the south joined the group for the June meeting to help celebrate 110 years of Southdown Motor Services, now owned by Stagecoach.

Chair Ian Richardson said: "Every seat was taken. About 40 people came, bringing along their own memories, sharing nostalgia concerning what once had been one of the best, or the best, UK bus company.

"My thanks go to the excellent speakers detailing the slides, Richard Alexander and Brian Jackson.

"Much appreciation goes to Adrian Chappell for his technical support and many thanks to his wife Sarah Chappell for making a delicious Southdown cake."

