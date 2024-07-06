Bus routes affected after major road closed near Hastings due to 'ongoing police incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road near Hastings has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

Major roads A21 and A28 could be shut for up to six hours today following a serious crash. The roads are closed both ways from Premier Inn Hastings to A28 Westfield Lane, while police officers and other emergency services deal with a serious incident.

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.

The incident has also affected local bus routes. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for Stagecoach South East said: “Due to an ongoing Police incident, Major roads A21 and A28 are currently shut for the foreseeable future (up to 6hrs). The only route that would serve the 349 is the 1066 route. Access to Sedlescombe, Bodiam and Sandhurst is not available.”

