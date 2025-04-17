Bus service improvements announced for Horsham and Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus company Metrobus has announced improvements to its services in Horsham and Crawley – as well as Worthing, Horley, Redhill, East Grinstead and Brighton.

The improvements will be effective on routes 23, 65, 100, 273 and 281 and will come into effect on May 10.

Support for the improvements have been provided by West Sussex, Surrey and Brighton & Hove Bus Service Improvement Plans and Gatwick Airport.

Metrobus say that Fastway route 100 will see an improved frequency of up to every 15 minutes during daytime on Mondays to Saturdays, with evening services improved to every 30 minutes and an improved overnight service.

Route 23 between Crawley, Horsham and Worthing will see new double deck journeys (route 23X) introduced in the mornings (not serving Ashington or Washington) as well as additional journeys to support increased customer numbers on the route through the day.

A new evening service will also be introduced between Crawley, Horsham and Southwater. Sunday and Public Holiday services will also be doubled to run hourly throughout the route.

Horsham’s local route 65 serving Oakhill will see an improved day time frequency, while route 281 will see a new Sunday and Public Holiday service between Crawley and East Grinstead via Heathy Wood, Copthorne and Crawley Down.

Route 273 between Crawley and Brighton will see additional journeys added in the early mornings, afternoon peak and in the evening, and routes 270, 271 & 272 will see revised timetables to improve reliability.

A maximum single fare of £3 is in operation on all routes until the end of December.

Metrobus commercial director Nick Hil said: “We are thrilled to announce these huge improvements to some of our most popular services in partnership with Surrey and West Sussex County Council, Brighton & Hove City Council and Gatwick Airport, making it easier for local people to connect with the people and places that they value most.”