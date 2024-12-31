Bus ticket fares to change across Sussex as Stagecoach accepts government's new £3 cap
From January 1, single fares specific to customer’s journeys will be purchasable from the Stagecoach app, costing either £1, £1.50, £2, £2.50 or a maximum of £3 depending on the length of the trip.
Customers can purchase tickets by entering the details of their journey into the in-app planner, or in the all new ticket finder feature on the Buy Tickets menu.
It's recommended that customers activate their tickets just before boarding the bus, since they are non-refundable and will only stay active for half an hour.
Tickets can still be purchased from drivers, with both card and cash. Children’s tickets cannot be purchased on the app.
Route 700 customers should note that through-route tickets are not available on the app, and are instead only available as paper tickets on the bus itself. Each ticket is valid for a single journey between Portsmouth and Brighton (or any intermediate points) on route 700 only, with a change of bus permitted at Chichester and/or Littlehampton.
Return fares are also set to change, and will no longer be available from January 1, except on Activ8, where they remain available for journeys which start or finish outside the Andover ticket zone.
