Buses to replace trains on some West Sussex routes as engineering works take place
Works are set to take place between Barnham and Havant, which means rail replacement buses are set to ferry customers to their destination on some routes, Southern Railway has said.
A spokesperson has said replacement services will be ‘very limited’, adding that those which do run are expected to be very busy.
Tomorrow (September 16), buses will replace trains between Barnham and Arundel, as well as Angmering and Barnham via Ford. Trains will not be running between Arundel and Angmering either, but buses are not expected to replace this service.
On Sunday (September 17) buses will replace trains between Horsham and Littlehampton via Arundel. Reduced services are also set to run between Horsham and Barnham, and Angmering and Barnham via Ford.
Southern Railway journey planners have now been updated to reflect this information.