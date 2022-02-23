Business consultant helps students with Q&A

Collyer’s invited Al Gunn to the college for a live session focusing on sales, marketing and employability, where he offered advice about how students can compete in the future.

Students asked questions about making tough career decisions, personal branding, role models and the life of a business consultant responsible for huge teams.

During the event, Al and the group reflected on the world of work when Al started his career back in 1980, discussing the changes in working patterns and technology to 2022.

Al Gunn talked to Collyer's students about employability and business.

Al told the students: “I really enjoy these sessions as it does seem that they do add value. I’ve been inspired by Steve’s inspirational approach and style and by what he and this college are trying to do for the students. There is a very supportive, positive culture at Collyer’s.”