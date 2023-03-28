Business is booming in Midhurst as traders delight in huge support for shops

A major fire at The Angel Inn earlier this month shook the Midhurst community – but support from councils, residents and visitors has put the town back on its feet and put a spring in its step

More than 30 people were evacuated and fourteen fire engines were called to battle the blaze at the historic North Street site on Thursday, March 16.

The road was closed as emergency services worked to make the building safe, causing some concern that businesses could lose out on footfall but the opposite appears to be true.

Jacqui Steward, owner of Alchemy Home in Knockhundred Row, just off North Street said there had been a boom in trade following the closure of North Street.

Jacqui Steward, owner of Alchemy Home

Speaking to this newspaper, Jacqui said: “What happened was people loved the idea of it being pedestrianised and we had an influx of visitors and people loved being able to walk around town. I thought it was going to be a big dip [in trade] but we actually found that there was an influx of people.

"People were saying they love the pedestrianisation of North Street and could hear the birds singing and lots of people really enjoyed that.”

She added that community spirit flourished in the days following the fire: “People have really been advocating for the town and businesses have been saying ‘don’t just drive through, come in’ — there was this community spirit.”

The district council also made a number of areas free to park in a bid to boost trade.

"I think that has been really helpful,” Jacqui said, “the customers really enjoyed it. The council has made the best of the situation and that gave the customers the encouragement to come in. It really did have a positive effect.”

The coming weeks will see the arrival of a farmer’s market and artisan’s market which are expected to have the town bustling with shoppers.

"People come from far and wide for the markets and it is really good for the town’s prosperity.”

The Artisan’s Market, which has been set up by Midhurst Town Council, is set to go ahead this Saturday (April 1) with at least 20 traders set to take up Market Square and the Old Library.