Talland Parade scaffolding: Business on Saxon Lane close as Lewes MP calls for council 'to end the nightmare'

Maria Caulfield MP has called on Lewes District Council to use its 'powers of compulsory purchase to end the nightmare' of the Talland Parade scaffolding in Seaford.

Businesses on Saxon Lane have had to shut, after building control officers advised East Sussex County Council and Lewes District Council to do so, following an independent assessment of the scaffolding this morning (February 23).

A statement from East Sussex County Council said: "This morning, an independent assessment of the scaffolding by a structural engineer, commissioned by the district council, identified some movement along the Saxon Lane flank since Storm Eunice.

Consequently, our building control officers have advised East Sussex County Council to close Saxon Lane.

We are also liaising with the Health & Safety Executive (HSE). The HSE is a government agency responsible for the regulation and enforcement of workplace health and safety in Great Britain and has been liaising with those responsible for the scaffolding for some time."

The scaffolding in High Street, has been left untouched for over five years, leading to an online petition being set up earlier this year for it to be removed.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “The scaffolding on Talland Parade has for too long made life difficult for traders but the situation has now deteriorated further to the point that businesses are not even able to open due to safety concerns. Just as life is starting to get back to normal for businesses following years of restrictions they are now having to be closed because of the inaction of Lewes District Council.

“I will be continuing to do all I can to support residents and business owners in Seaford, while the Lib Dems and Greens running Lewes District sit on their hands.”