Businesses and residents fined for fly-tipping in Eastbourne

Businesses and residents have been fined for fly-tipping in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) is urging people to get rid of waste safely and responsibly after five fines were issued in less than three weeks.

The Fixed Penalty Notices were handed out by the council’s Neighbourhood First team between May 30 and June 19.

An EBC spokesperson said: “A construction company received two separate fines after being filmed on two occasions leaving furniture outside a recycling site; a hairdressing business was fined £200 for leaving trade waste by residential-only bins and three Eastbourne residents were each fined £200 for abandoning items on the seafront.

Fly tipping on Eastbourne seafront. Photo: EBC

“All fines were paid early, resulting in a reduced fee of £120.”

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Carbon Neutral 2030, added: “We have a zero-tolerance policy for fly-tipping in Eastbourne.

"It is not only an eyesore but also a hazard to our community and harms our beautiful environment.

"These fines, issued by our diligent Neighbourhood First team, send a clear message: we will not hesitate to take action against those who blight our streets and public spaces. Keeping our environment tidy is a collective responsibility, and we are committed to ensuring Eastbourne remains a place we can all be proud of."

To report fly-tipping, you can use the council’s Report It app on your mobile.

For details, visit www:lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping.