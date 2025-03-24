Traders at the Colonnade on Bexhill’s seafront say they are facing eviction.

They said they have been ordered by Rother District Council to close due to planned refurbishment of the listed building.

A petition has been launched by Charlotte Arundell and Sonia Valentini, calling for the businesses to be saved.

So far the online petition has been signed by 1,500 people.

Some of the traders pictured at The Colonnade in Bexhill. L-R: Tomoyuki Usuda from Eleven@Colonnade, John Hoath from Rachel's Glass Store, Fin Hendley from Hughies Beach Cafe and Charlotte Arundell, known as The Bag Lady.

Charlotte said: “At present several shops and Hughies café are set to close at the end of September with no guarantee we can return to our shops. For all of us these businesses are our main or only source of income. Some of us have been trading at the Colonnade for over 13 years.”

The shops affected are Eleven@Colonnade, The Pebble People, Rachel's Glass Store, Hughies Beach Cafe and The Bag Lady.

Charlotte added: “Last summer we were told there was a potential refurbishment of the Colonnade starting in October 2025. Because of this when our individual leases came up for renewal over the last year we were only given leases which end in September 2025.

“In January and again in February I emailed the council to see if the refurbishment was actually going to happen as we needed to make informed decisions about our businesses and we had not been told anything. We were then told to ‘plan and prepare for closure’.

The Colonnade in Bexhill.

“We're absolutely devastated and really unsure as to what the future holds.

“We were hoping to have a six-month pop-up shop if we were able to come back, but now we're in a position where we may not return. So we're in limbo and we don't know what to do.

“We're reaching out to as many people as we possibly can who have any kind of influence or who could work collaboratively together to try and get this issue resolved.

“It's totally counterproductive for the Colonnade to be left empty and I'm sure that's not what anybody wants, but that is what we fear.”

The main café at the Colonnade, called The Colonnade, is unaffected.

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said: “We fully support the businesses in the Colonnade in their need for business security.

“At a time when our high streets are suffering tremendously this group of entrepreneurial women have worked incredibly hard to build their businesses into a success for our seafront and the town. They are an inspiration for our whole community.

“To have Rother casually putting their livelihoods in jeopardy so that they themselves can maximise the value of their own assets with vacant possession is a travesty.”

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “We understand the concerns raised by the independent businesses currently operating at the Colonnade and value their role in the local community.

“The Colonnade is an important historic, listed building in urgent need of significant refurbishment. Carrying out the extensive repairs required to address the structural issues is essential to safeguard its future and ensure it remains a vibrant asset for Bexhill.

“In order to carry out these essential works, we regret that the existing leases must come to an end. Once the work is complete, we will openly market the available units and any businesses will be welcome to apply.

“As a local authority we have a responsibility to demonstrate best value, meaning we must conduct a fair process for all prospective tenants rather than offering guarantees to any specific business.

“We will continue to work with our tenants over the coming months and remain open to ongoing dialogue with them and the wider community as the project progresses.”

The petition can be found at www.change.org/p/sign-to-save-the-colonnade-shops-hughies-café-in-bexhill.