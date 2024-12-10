Charity founder James Robinson is presented with donations from Park Holidays UK. Pic by Sid Saundersplaceholder image
Charity founder James Robinson is presented with donations from Park Holidays UK. Pic by Sid Saunders

Businesses provide big boost for Hastings homeless charity

By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:52 BST
A local charity that provides tents and hot food for people living on the streets in Hastings and Rother has welcomed the support of local businesses.

Representatives from Surviving the Streets recently visited Park Holidays UK at Coghurst Hall in Hastings, where received generous donations of tins, long-life foods, treats, and toys for disadvantaged local children.

They were warmly welcomed by Dan Rosewell, General Manager of Coghurst Hall, Linsey Welsh, General Manager of Beauport, Carla Purkiss, Learning and Development Manager, and Sarah Hunnisett, PA to Operations.

Charity founders James and Gary Robinson expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the support and kindness shown. Additionally, Park Holidays UK contributed a significant number of toys and over 150 chocolate selection boxes for the charity’s Christmas project.

With over 50 parks nationwide, Park Holidays UK has empowered each location to support their local food banks.

Surviving the Streets has also received £800 from Asda at St Leonards, who made the donation through its Asa Foundation as an ‘Empowering Communities Grant’.

The money will be used to purchase sleeping bags which will be stocked in the charity’s digital boxes, available to anyone in need of help.

Surviving The Streets UK works seven days a week to help and support the community including children and vulnerable adults, schools, the elderly, homeless and support groups via a 24 hour digital support bank services, working with STS Direct.

It also operates an on call emergency homeless outreach service in Eastbourne, To date the charity has given out hundreds of thousands of meals and support to over 600,000 people around East Sussex.

You can support the charity and learn more about its work by visiting www.survivingthestreets.uk.

