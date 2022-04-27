Businesses to have their say on reducing anti-social behaviour in Bognor Regis

The Bognor Regis BID is producing a funding support tailored to reducing anti-social behaviour in Bognor Regis town centre and other local hot spots.

"If there were potentially £40k available, what initiatives do you think would be the most effective in reducing anti-social behaviour that affects you and your business? The scope for the funding is restricted and specific – you can’t, for example, request “extra policing," said BID co-ordinator Heather Allen.

The final draft will be submitted to the Police and Crime Commissioner at 5pm tomorrow (April 28).

Bognor Regis town centre

Chief Inspector Nick Bowman, District Commander for Arun and Chichester, said: “I’d like to reassure the public that we are aware of community concerns in relation to youth disorder and antisocial behaviour in the town over the past few days.

“We have listened to these concerns and increased police activity in hot spots areas including the seafront and Hotham Park. This is in addition to our routine patrols which we carry out 365 days a year.

“We continue to work with partners to prevent and detect any form of criminality. We are also in regular contact with local councillors and business owners, and will be meeting with them further to discuss and address these issues.

“However, it is vital that where you witness or experience an incident, you report it to us online or via 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.

“Please do not report it to us via social media; reporting it via the appropriate channels in a timely manner enables us take appropriate action and build up intelligence in order to combat youth offending.

“Public safety is our priority, and we want the local community not only to be safe, but to feel safe too.”