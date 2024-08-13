Busy Hastings Old Town street cordoned off due to possible wall collapse

It happened near the end of pedestrianised George Street, at the cut through to the seafront by the Albion pub, opposite the West Hill lift. The alarm was raised when it was spotted that the wall was bowing outward with cracks appearing.

Police arrived on the scene to tape it off and the fire brigade were in attendance. A team from Colossus Scaffolding were quickly on the scene to support the wall and make it safe until repairs can be carried out.

Local businesses, including the Albion and the fish and chip restaurant were unaffected and remained open throughout.

