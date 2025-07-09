Busy main road in Battle to close for six weeks

The A2100 at Battle Hill will be closed for an estimated six weeks from Wednesday July 23 for gas works to take place.

The busy road is the main access point to Battle from the east and with closure of part of the A21 for the Queensway Gateway works, it means that both access points to Battle will have roadwork delays.

The work is being carried out by SGN as part of a 30-year programme to replace our old metal mains, reaching the end of their useful lives, with new plastic pipe.

A2100 Battle Hill will be closed between its junction with Glengorse and the railway bridge. Affected motorists should follow the signed diversion route in place.

Vehicle access for residents and businesses will be maintained where it is safe to do so. Our engineers and local signage will keep road users and residents informed.

Bus routes will be impacted. Residents are advised to contact their service provider for the latest updates on changes to services/routes, timetables and bus stop locations.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “We’ll work with the local council to ensure refuse collections can continue to be made with as little disruption as possible. Emergency services will be informed about the road closure and will have contingency plans in place while roads are closed.

“We recognise roadworks can be frustrating, and we're sorry for any inconvenience this essential work may cause. However, the new plastic pipe has a lifespan of 80 years, which means when the work is complete, nearby residents and businesses will be able to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable gas supply long into the future.”

Some people have called for the works to be delayed until the Queensway Gateway scheme has been completed.

John Bownas, of Love Hastings, said: “It’s going to be a big headache having that closed while the A21 works continue. My suggestion would be to open the A21 fully while gas repairs are done. Another few weeks on that job won’t make any real difference.”