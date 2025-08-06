Busy main road in Hastings now open to traffic following two weeks of closure

The road, which is the main coastal entry to Hastings, has been closed since July 23 when heavy rain caused the surface to break up and a drain to collapse opposite the service station.

Southern Water were forced to close the road and put diversions in place while contractors carried out the work.

It caused chaos in Hastings for a few days with large goods vehicles becoming stuck as they tried to make their way through narrow roads in Clive Vale. It also caused disruption to a major bus route.

Local resident Kevin Boorman said: “The last two weeks really have been difficult for local residents and long distance travellers passing through.”

The work has been completed ahead of schedule, with completion date originally set for August 12. The early finish avoids disruption for people driving into the town for the Old Town Carnival on Saturday August 9.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

