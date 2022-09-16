A letter with the application said the existing tensile enclosure is nearing the end of its design life and is the 'subject of very detailed monitoring which confirms the need for replacement'. "With deterioration of the fabric predicted wind strength represents a significant concern for the continued future use of the Skyline," it said.

Arun District Council officers said a recent prior approval application for demolition of the structure was considered in May 2020 with a new structure to be built underneath but this will no longer take place and instead the tensile structure will be replaced on a like for like basis. "The applicant confirmed that whilst there is a need to replace the tensile structure at Butlin's two other resorts in Minehead and Skegness, this application to ADC is the first that has been made therefore there is no precedent set by other local decisions," they said. "The submission includes a legal opinion which is jointly authored by Sasha White QC and Matthew Henderson of Landmark Chambers both of whom are specialists in planning law."