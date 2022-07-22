It has appliced for a lawful development certificate for the like for like replacement of the Skyline tensile structure at Upper Bognor Road.

The Skyline Pavilion comprises a large tent-line structure over a communal guest area located towards the centre of the Butlin's Bognor Regis resort site.

A letter with the application said the existing tensile enclosure is nearing the end of its design life and is the 'subject of very detailed monitoring which confirms the need for replacement'.

Drawings of the Skyline roof in need of replacement at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

"With deterioration of the fabric predicted wind strength represents a significant concern for the continued future use of the Skyline," it said.

The proposed works follow the approval of an application for the demolition of the enclosure in Mary 2020.

Following the further works and formal submissions on removal of the Skyline enclosure were put on hold while the new owners of the site completed a review of the resort.

"Previously any future steps were predicated on the understanding that it was inpractical to directly replace the Skyline," the letter sid.

"Following the review of the resort, it is now however intended to replace the Skyline on a 'like for like' basis, allowing the retention of what has become an iconic structure for both the resort and Bognor Regis."

The work involves the total replacement of the white fabric which would be divided into 11 sections, each taking about two weeks to replace.

Most of the other work would be internal.