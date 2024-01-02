Butlin's new 'PLAYXPERIENCE' centre to create nearly 40 jobs in Bognor Regis

A new entertainment centre in Butlin’s, Bognor Regis, is expected to create almost 40 new jobs when it opens this September.

Dubbed ‘PLAYXPERIENCE’ the new indoor activity centre spans 500 square feet, and developed with a budget of £15 million, the new facility features a range of cutting edge experiences, including themed escape rooms, VR gaming and high-tech mini golf. It’s hoped that the venue, which stretches across nine bespoke experiences, will give guests old and young something to do whatever the weather.

It’s set over two floors and should be open all day and throughout the evening. Butlin's bosses say that, between each experience and the centre cafe, the new centre will create up to 37 new jobs for local people.

Alongside the opening of PLAYXPERIENCE, the resort’s newest venue Studio 36 will be made permanent. The venue was originally installed during the pandemic as a solution to social distancing, and now acts as a home to a range of headline acts. Works are due to be finished in early Summer, which will mean the venue can be used on Big Weekenders so acts can perform to more than 3,000 guests.

PLAYXPERIENCE is expected to open later this year

Other entertainment resorts and venues across the park are also expected throughout 2024, following on from the success of Skyline Eats, which opened last year.

To find out more about booking a holiday with Butlin’s, visit www.butlins.com

Nikki Ratcliffe, Butlin’s Bognor Regis Resort Director said: “2024 is going to be an incredible year at Butlin’s Bognor Regis. The opening of PLAYXPERIENCE is going to significantly enhance our guests’ experience on both family breaks and our adult only Big Weekenders. Nowhere else does fun and entertainment like Butlin’s, so PLAYXPERIENCE opening its doors in Bognor will take already jam-packed holidays to a new level.

