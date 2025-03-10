Butlin's £15 million PLAYXPERIENCE centre, in Bognor Regis, is more accessible then ever, resort says

The Bognor Regis resort said it is opening up the all-new PLAYXPERIENCE centre to more people then ever, with opportunities to book for birthday parties and nights out.

From 4pm on selected Thursdays throughout the year, families are invited to enjoy the nine brand-new experiences that comprise the resort’s multi-million pound PLAYXPERIENCE centre, without needing to be on a Butlin’s break or a day visit.

After opening last year, the £15 million centre has gone down a treat with thousands of resort guests. Covering two floors and 50,000 square feet, activities on offer include laser tag ‘Techputt’ mini golf courses, four different escape rooms, a VR-cade with 11 of the latest experiences and hi-tech twists on classic pub-games like shuffleboard and darts.

The resort says the PLAYXPERIENCE centre makes for a great setting for kids birthday parties – and groups can range from six to 30, all aged four and up. Included in the package is a dedicated party planner, who takes the stress out of planning to let parents sit up and enjoy the fun.

They say the PLAYXPERIENCE centre offers excellent 'value for money.'

The packager costs £24.99 per child, and includes one 30-minute game of TechPutt, and 60-minutes of a second activity, including laser tag and the VRcade.

The price also includes a Papa Johns’ party spread, so, after working up an appetite on the games, kids can also enjoy a buffet-style pizza, pasta, salad and ice cream, plus soft drinks.

The centre is also open to adult parties from 4pm on Thursdays, with a range of payment options available.

“Night’s out at PLAYXPERIENCE offer incredible value for money, with a range of packages to choose from to suit every group. Starting from £20pp, all packages include a game of TechPutt to get everyone in the competitive spirit, plus up to three extra activities,” a Butlin’s spokesperson said.

“There are activities for every group to get stuck into, whether it’s a bonding experience in an Escape Room for families, or friends battling against each other in Laser Tag to win the ultimate bragging rights in the group chat.

“The bar area is the perfect place to relax between adrenaline-fuelled activities or continue the healthy competition with the supercharged classic games Shuffleboard and Digi Darts. Plus, the big screens ensure nobody has to miss the big game.”

For more information, and to book, visit https://www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/playxperience-night-out