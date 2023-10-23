Butlin's unveils all-new look for world famous redcoats alongside training academy for new recruits

National holiday resort chain Butlin’s has revealed an all-new look for its world famous redcoats this week, as well as plans for a new training academy.

It’s the first redcoat redesign in over a decade, the resort chain has said, and a spokesperson confirmed the new look boasts a “smart casual style” which offers a “contemporary feel while retaining the iconic look.”

In order to inform the new design, a cohort of current redcoats were consulted on the design change and have been allowed to interchange individual pieces in order to complete their outfits and personalise their style.

The uniform is made using recycled fabrics and was unveiled by TV personality Stephen Mulhern, at a jam-packed celebration in his home town of Stratford, which also included the unveiling of a life-sized statue of him.

Redcoats will have an all new look as of January

Mulhern has worked extensively with Butlin’s, having started his career in entertainment there as a redcoat in the 1990s.

Speaking out about the new design, he said: “To be involved in the new Redcoat uniform launch and for Butlin’s to honour me with my own statue is a very proud day for me. Working as a Redcoat in Minehead played such an important part at the start of my career and I recommend this experience as the perfect platform to anyone looking to get into the entertainment world.

“I know first-hand just how much work goes into the role and providing the best holiday experience for families and how fun it truly is.”

Complementing the new uniform is the opening of the brand new redcoats academy, which will start operations next year, The new programme will provide all-encompassing training for Redcoat recruits who want to kickstart careers in the entertainment world.

Dubbed a comprehensive induction in the world of entertainment, the new academy will provide training across four different disciplines, including: vocal performance, dance, DJ-presenting and street theatre.