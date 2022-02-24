Buy a copy of this week's West Sussex County Times - for our special storm supplement

The weekend storms - a whole family of them judging by the names they are now given - wrought some of the worst devastation we have seen in West Sussex for many years.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:24 pm

Even today, there are some parts of Sussex without power and roads that remain closed.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/drivers-warned-to-observe-south-downs-road-closure-3583856

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Water supplies were also under threat for some parts of the area.

Don't miss our 16-page supplement inside today's County Times

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/southern-waters-247-crisis-response-in-sussex-3577305

Trees were brought down, coastal areas faced flood alerts, and travel by road and rail was widely disrupted.

You can read a full round-up of the week the storms hits Sussex in our very special pull out and keep supplement in this week's newspaper.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/recap-storm-eunice-aftermath-3573956

Of course, it also contains all your local news, entertainment and lifestyle information.

So buy a copy today.

And don't forget you can get continuous news updates on our sparkling new website SussexWorld sussexworld.co.uk and our Twitter and Facebook pages.

SussexWorld not only contains all your county-wide information it is just as local as before. Follow the tabs at the top of the pages to take you to all the news from Horsham.

TreesSussexTwitterFacebook