By-election to be held after Horsham MP resigns from council role

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:09 BST
A by-election is to be held following the resignation of Horsham MP John Milne from his role on West Sussex County Council.

Mr Milne announced his resignation last week from his position as county councillor for the Horsham Riverside Division.

He had continued in his county council role after being elected to parliament in July last year but said that he would step down at the next West Sussex County Council elections which were due to take place on May 1 this year.

But the elections have been now been deferred because of the Government’s recently announced proposals for local government reorganisation.

Horsham MP John Milne has stepped down from his role as a member of West Sussex County Council and a by-election is to be held later this monthHorsham MP John Milne has stepped down from his role as a member of West Sussex County Council and a by-election is to be held later this month
Mr Milne, who has represented the Horsham Riverside area since 2021, said: “I’m honoured to have served the residents of Riverside for the last four years and I wish my successor all the best for the future.” Candidates for the by-election will be announced on April 25 and voting will take place on Thursday May 22. The results are expected on May 23.

Related topics:John MilneWest Sussex County CouncilGovernment

