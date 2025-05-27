Every Guild Care home has a varied activities schedule, with something to suit all interests and abilities. Whether you’re at Caer Gwent, Linfield House or Haviland House, we ensure that every resident has a full social life and finds joy every day.

In this article, Sammy Paynter, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Guild Care, shares some of the recent highlights from events at Caer Gwent.

A perfect day out

At Caer Gwent we make sure there is something to do in all weathers, but we’ve been incredibly lucky recently to have plenty of sunshine and opportunities to get outside. We made the most of it by taking a trip to Brooklands Park, where we enjoyed lunch and a walk around the lake. Our residents enjoyed seeing the variety of birds and wildlife, and the sunshine was the cherry on top of the cake – it was perfect!

Brenda and John at Caer Gwent

We know how important it is for our residents to feel part of the community, so we try to get out as often as possible, visiting the local zoo, garden centres and taking trips to the coast. Before moving into residential care, many people say their lives have become smaller, as they lack the confidence or ability to leave the house. So, it’s a joy for us to help them find a new lease of life and regain their confidence as part of the Guild Care family.

Four-legged friends

At Caer Gwent, we have a beautiful, landscaped garden that is safe and welcoming for our residents and their loved ones to enjoy. And we sometimes welcome four-legged visitors to join us, too! Little Sherwood’s Farm Experience regularly comes to Caer Gwent, with lambs, goats, chickens, guinea pigs, rabbits and dogs for our residents to pet. Animal therapy is hugely beneficial, bringing a sense of comfort and calmness to residents – and often entertainment. On a recent visit from the Farm we were thrilled to welcome PJ the donkey, who was a huge hit. There was also an opportunity for residents to bottle feed the lambs, which was a wonderful sight to see.

Quality time

Caer Gwent residents enjoying Brooklands Park

Music is always popular, and we often welcome performers into Caer Gwent, as well as visiting local community hubs. We recently took some of our residents to a special event at Holland House community hub, where they enjoyed afternoon tea, entertainment and dancing. Our daily roster often features music sessions in our piano lounge, as well as physical activities such as chair yoga. We keep brains active with word games and quizzes, as well as plenty of activities that require dexterity, such as using parachutes and balloons for chair-based dance moves.

We understand that not everybody enjoys group activities, and some people are unable to participate, so we make sure there are plenty of options for them, whether it’s a one-to-one coffee and a chat, or a quiet activity like crafting or art. Our communal spaces also mean there is plenty of room for people to relax and enjoy their own company, or spend time with new friends and visitors at any time of day or night.

To find out more about life at Caer Gwent and the variety of activities available, visit www.caergwent.org. Or to enquire about Guild Care’s two other local residential care homes and our latest special offers, call 01903 327 327 or email us at [email protected].