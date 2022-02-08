Call 999 if you see this missing Uckfield teenager

Police are urging residents to call 999 if they see this missing 15-year-old from Uckfield.

Jack Carter has been missing since 4pm on Monday, February 7, according to police.

Officers have described Jack as, “White, auburn hair, slim, 5’9”, red Mountain Warehouse jacket, grey skinny jeans, green hoodie, brown tan work boots.

Officers are urging residents to call 999 if they see Jack Carter. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220802-071325001

“On foot on local old railway lines.”