Call 999 if you see this missing Uckfield teenager

Police are urging residents to call 999 if they see this missing 15-year-old from Uckfield.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:18 am

Jack Carter has been missing since 4pm on Monday, February 7, according to police.

Officers have described Jack as, “White, auburn hair, slim, 5’9”, red Mountain Warehouse jacket, grey skinny jeans, green hoodie, brown tan work boots.

Officers are urging residents to call 999 if they see Jack Carter. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220802-071325001

“On foot on local old railway lines.”

Anyone who sees Jack is encouraged to call 999 quoting reference number 904 of 07/02.

