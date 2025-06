Sussex Police said officers are concerned for Supriyaa, aged 15, who is missing from Hastings.

"She was last seen in the Mountfield area at around 8.50pm on Wednesday (September 4),” a social media post read.

"Supriyaa, who has links to Shoreham, is 5ft 5in, has long dark wavy hair, green eyes.

"She is believed to be wearing black joggers, a black hoodie and black, red and white trainers.”

Police said anyone who sees Supriyaa, or has any information on her whereabouts, should ‘call 999 immediately’, quoting serial 1411 of 04/09.