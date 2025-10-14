'Call 999 immediately' - Police search for missing man with links across Sussex

Adur and Worthing Police said officers are becoming ‘increasingly concerned for the welfare’ of Chris, who is missing from Brighton.

The police are urgently searching for a missing man, with links across Sussex.

“The 39-year-old was last seen at his home address in Brighton on Monday (October 13),” a social media appeal read.

“Chris is described as 5ft 8in, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, with a black cap.

"He had a light-coloured puffer jacket tied around his waist and was carrying a black backpack with a large carrier bag. He may have a sleeping bag with him.”

Police said Chris may have travelled to West Sussex by bus – ‘possibly Worthing or Littlehampton’.

They added: “Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting serial 932 of 13/10.”