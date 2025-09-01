'Call 999' - Police launch urgent search for 'vulnerable' 75-year-old man in Sussex

Sussex Police issued a social media appeal in the early hours of Monday, September 1.

"We are urgently seeking to locate Robert, who has been reported missing from Portslade,” the appeal read.

"The 75-year-old was last seen at 5.30pm on Sunday (August 31).

“Robert is 5ft 7in with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts, a white T-shirt, a navy blue hoody and white trainers.

“Robert is vulnerable as he is prone to falls.

"Anyone who sees Robert or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 1302 of 31/8.”